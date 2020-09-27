Groups check in with homeowners across March tornado path, nearly seven months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple organizations hosted canvasing relief efforts on Saturday morning to check in with homeowners nearly seven months after the tornado that ripped across Nashville neighborhoods.

Gideon’s Army gathered in North Nashville to send groups out to clean up left over debris, ask neighbors what they still may need to recover and deliver food.

Volunteer Coordinator Kate Briefs said hundreds of people are still on their list, specifically in North Nashville, that are in various stages of the recovery process. She said the organization has been working closely with residents to get back on their feet and get their homes restored.

“What I’ve noticed and a lot of others who do this work have noticed is the houses that have been completely rebuilt are the gentrified houses out north. That’s very clear. I have the lists and I know the homes that have been fully quote ‘recovered’ are homes of folks that are not historically from North Nashville,” Briefs said.

Briefs said the tornado will have a lasting, intergenerational impact. But she’s hoping it will be rebuilt to an even better state than it was before the tornado.

