HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a concerted effort to convince the Army Corps of Engineers, to not allow private developers the right to lease Cook Recreation Area. Right now, the Army is looking at proposals for development. The area is located in Hermitage, right on the shoreline of J. Percy Priest Lake.

Thursday morning, more than 50 people came to the area to advocate for its continued public use. They shared a proposal with more than 1,000 signatures, asking for the park to remain public.

Several people spoke about the area serving as one of the few large green spaces in Metro Nashville.

“We’re a part of the community here and so all of us would be impacted, Group spokesperson Anderson Clark said. “People need green space.”

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Cook Recreation Area’s campground was closed in 2004. They attribute the closing to low utilization and aging facilities.

In a statement, the Army Corps of Engineers said:

“Recreation is an authorized project purpose and benefit to the public at J. Percy Priest Lake. We have seen an increased desire for recreation as Nashville and the surrounding communities continue to grow. Camping at Cook is not new. We operated a campground in Cook for some 30 years, but it was closed in 2004 because of low utilization and aging facilities. This initiative is to determine if there is new interest to revive the Campground and enhance existing day use facilities. The goal is to execute this plan with minimal environmental impact. In the next week or two, USACE will determine if we have a candidate that demonstrates the ability to meet the recreational need while safeguarding the environment. We will make an announcement at that time.” From Freddie Bell, Nashville Area Operations Manager, Nashville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Corps of Engineers welcomes the petition from The Friends of Cook Recreation and looks forward to continuing to work with them in supporting the Cook Recreation Area.