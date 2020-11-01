Group holds drive-through trick-or-treating for children with autism on Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Kids love trick-or-treating on Halloween, but it can be more difficult for some than others.

On Halloween afternoon, Autism In Motion Clinics held a socially distanced drive through trick-or-treating event to create a safe environment for children with autism.

Volunteers handed out candy, books and other sensory-friendly Halloween toys.

AIM Clinics outreach director, Ali Thomas, says the event was an opportunity for families to celebrate in a fun and enjoyable way.

“Some of the things that might be fun for us with spooky sounds and bright lights, those sorts of things can be challenging for children and families that we serve. So, with this we wanted something in daylight where families could come see some happy people and celebrate in a way that was comfortable and safe for their family,” Thomas said.

Doctors recently diagnosed Kate Turner’s son will autism. She says the spooky holiday can be a little overwhelming for him.

“We decided to come out and thought that would be a nice low-key alternative to all of the noise of trick-or-treating,” Turner said. “He gets really overwhelmed really easily with a lot of activity and a lot of people. It’s hard for him to keep up and follow directions. So this keeps him contained and still allows him to be part of the fun.”

Thomas estimates that about 200 families drove through their trick-or-treating event.