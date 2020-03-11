Group files suit to block Watkins College from being absorbed by Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group formed by two Watkins College of Art students and an instructor has filed a lawsuit in Davidson County Chancery Court, seeking to block a controversial deal that would absorb the school into the much-larger Belmont University, a private Christian school.

Watkins College is a state-run, secular school. The order alleges “a breach of faith” by Watkins College commissioners and the Board of Trustees, and asks that the court issue an injunction prohibiting the board from entering into any legal agreements with Belmont until the agreements have been reviewed by the court.

The group is also asking for a temporary restraining order to halt the board from dissolving or altering the Watkins Trust or from selling any Watkins College property while the matter is taken under court consideration.

The complaint raises legal issues including whether Watkins College commissioners and the Board of Trustees can dissolve the public Trust and transfer the property to a private religious institution without oversight, whether the dissolution of Watkins College violates the terms of Samuel Watkins’ 1880 will and the associated state law, whether Wakins property which is maintained and improved by state funding can be sold to benefit a private religious institution, and whether Watkins leaders acted improperly by conduction closed-door negotiations with Belmont in secret and ignored a duly-filed open records request.

The complaint alleges that the announced terms of the pending deal were arrived at “without the consent nor participation nor any oversight by the beneficiary, the Tennessee General Assembly, this Honorable Court, or any Court whatsoever,” and would result in “effectively silencing the mission of Watkins Institute and killing the generous vision ofMr. Samuel Watkins and the trust he established for every man and woman of Nashville more than 135 years ago.”

Two of the plaintiffs, Kenneth Strawn and Amari Harris are current Watkins College students and members of the LGBTQ+ community and allege that the merging of Watkins College into the Christian-run Belmont University would cause harm. The third plaintiff, Watkins alumnus and current adjunct professor Mark Schlicher who filed the open records request, allege harm from the closed-door negotiations that led to the announced closure of the school and transfer of assets.

The plaintiffs are represented by Attorneys Kevin W. Teets, Jr. and Jonathon Fagan.

The pending deal would result in shuttering the current Watkins College campus at Metrocenter in North Nashville by the end of May. The land will be sold over the summer and proceeds of the sale will reportedly be given as a gift to Belmont to establish a scholarship endowment for the Belmont Fine Arts Department, which would be renamed the “Watkins College of Art at Belmont.”

A group called “Save Watkins” which the plaintiffs are members of previously ​issued a call the Watkins Board of Trustees to “press pause” on the pending Belmont deal and immediately start a full, inclusive, transparent public engagement process.

Read the full complaint and application for restraining order below: