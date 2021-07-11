Group calls for criminal justice reform following Delke sentencing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday afternoon, a group of community members came together outside the Justice A.A. Birch Building calling for criminal justice reform.

Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Howard Jones called for changes in the courtroom and conversations with community leaders.

Jones explained the group was upset with the three-year plea deal given to former Metro officer Andrew Delke following the 2018 deadly shooting of Daniel Hambrick.

The group called for more conversations with police, along with more cultural education, not defunding the police. They also are called on the community to vote and collectively support non-violent efforts.

“We want to join together and begin to do some court watching,” Jones said. “We want to advocate for those … who can’t advocate for themselves. Those who are having a public defender that may not be representing them properly. We want to make sure that the DA is offering an absolutely fair, equitable sentence.”

Delke was sentenced to three years, but with jail credits, he will serve roughly a year and a half.

District Attorney Glenn Funk has called this case is significant, a first for Nashville, and a sign of progress. Following Delke’s plea deal, Funk said had the case gone to trial, he thought the case would have resulted in a hung jury.