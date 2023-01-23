GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.

It all started Saturday night in Greenbrier when a car ran a red light.

Investigators later found out the man in the passenger seat, 25-year-old Monray Johnson, was released from prison on Dec. 17, 2022 after serving eight years for aggravated robbery.

When the officer asked Johnson what his name was, he answered “David Williams”. The officer then asked for his ID and Johnson said he didn’t have one.

The officer later asked for his date of birth and Johnson gave the officer two different dates.

As fate would have it, the Greenbrier police officer just happened to be the officer who drove Johnson to prison eight years ago.

Monray Johnson (Source: Robertson County Sheriff’s Department)

According to a Metro police press release from 2016, the FBI actively helped Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies from Nashville to Smyrna to Franklin, as well as agencies in Kentucky and Alabama, track Johnson.

According to the press release, Johnson was accused in a string of robberies where store clerks were ordered to hand over the cash or they’d be shot.

A warrant from Franklin police dated Dec. 26, 2015, indicates that Johnson went to a customer service center located in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive in Franklin. The affidavit said Johnson approached the clerk when the phone rang. The voice on the phone told the clerk that the man at the counter was to be given the Western Union Money and that he had a gun.

The affidavit went on to say Johnson displayed what appeared to be a gun. When asked a question, Johnson reportedly fled without receiving any money.

According to Greenbrier Police, Johnson also had warrants out of Madison, Alabama.