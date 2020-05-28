Greenbrier officer resigns after investigation into social media posts

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Greenbrier issued a statement on Thursday announcing the resignation of a police officer following an investigation into posts made on social media. The announcement says officials became aware of a situation involving posts on a page that appeared to belong to one of their officers.

According to the release, the officer resigned from his position and the investigation has been completed. City officials tell News 2 the officer’s name is Cory Tidwell.

Tidwell has since deleted his social media. In a screenshot of a post submitted to News 2, Tidwell wrote (with expletives removed):

“If he was begging…HE WAS -expletive- BREATHING STUPID -expletive-!!!!!!!!!….same old -expletive- over and over and over…”

Officials say Tidwell was extremely apologetic and remorseful for any embarrassment he caused both the city and police department and any statements or viewpoints were his own and not shared by the City.

You can read the full statement below:

Yesterday, the City of Greenbrier became aware of a situation involving a social media page that appeared to belong to one of our police officers. Our investigation has been completed and the officer in question has decided to resign from his position with the Greenbrier Police Department. The former employee was extremely apologetic and remorseful for any embarrassment he has caused City of Greenbrier and Greenbrier Police Department. Any statements or viewpoints from this former employee conveyed on social media were his own and are not the shared by the City. The environment at the City is one of tolerance. We strive to be helpful and professional to everyone regardless of the differences in people. If you would like to see an example of the helpful people employed here, go to the City of Greenbrier’s Facebook page to read a story of two police officers, with the help of other city employees, assisting an elderly couple with a flat tire. City of Greenbrier

