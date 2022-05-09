GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Greenbrier man has died following a crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. According to Goodlettsville police, a vehicle ran out of gas and pulled over to the shoulder to park. Officials say the driver and another occupant left the vehicle to go get gas while another occupant stayed in the backseat of the car.

Officials say while the other two occupants were gone another vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 65 veered off the roadway into the shoulder and rear-ended the parked car flipping it upside down and killing the person inside on the backseat.

Goodlettsville police identified Samuel Moss, 25, of Greenbrier as the man who was killed in the crash. According to Goodlettsville police, the other driver was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Officials have obtained a search warrant for a blood sample and the investigation remains ongoing.