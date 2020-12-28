Greenbrier man killed in crash on Springfield Highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Greenbrier man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Springfield Highway near Baker Station Road.

Police say 43-year-old David Blackwell was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Springfield Highway when he came to a slight curve on the road and left the roadway, hitting a wooden fence. Blackwell was killed while his wife Crystal Blackwell, 39, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Crystal was David’s front seat passenger.

There was no evidence at the scene suggesting drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.