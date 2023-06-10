SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN)– Thousands of people have gathered in Smyrna this weekend to watch some of the nation’s best pilots and planes fly in the Great Tennessee Air Show.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, one of the highlights of the weekend, have entertained crowds for decades, so they brought plenty of cheers as they flew across Smyrna.

“‘Top Gun’ all the way! Loud and fast,” the Lewis family told News 2.

The Lewis family waited all week to catch the Blue Angels in action. Wearing signature t-shirts, they said they were in awe of the skilled aviators’ signature moves.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Fire Department)

“I like the Delta Split,” one of the Lewis kids said, referring to an iconic and highly-anticipated maneuver.

Other favorites at this year’s show were the Air Force Raptor F-22, which can travel twice the speed of sound.

Event organizers said they expected more than 50,000 people at this weekend’s event. Many of those fans are excited to see some historic aircrafts, including the Spirit of Detroit DC-3 and “Fat Albert”.

One of the air show’s goals is to inspire younger generations to enlist in the military by giving them a dream that, one day, they could serve our country by flying, possibly as a member of the Blue Angels.

The Great Tennessee Air Show wraps up at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. If you would like to learn more, click here.