MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The team carrying on country music legend Charlie Daniels legacy reported vandalism keeps occurring at his gravesite in Mt. Juliet.

Daniels, the country music and southern rock legend, passed away July 6, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Charlie Daniels’ Gravestone (Source: The Charlie Daniels’ Band Facebook)

The Charlie Daniels Band said someone glued a spouse’s military ID to the marble a few months ago and damaged the grave. Then, someone dug up a newly planted dogwood tree and took it.

The CDB reported Mt. Juliet police will be increasing patrols near his grave and video surveillance will soon be installed at the gravesite.

According to the Charlie Daniels Band, the grave marker bears Psalm 91 1:8, which was one of Daniels’ favorite Bible passages.