WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grass fire burning since Sunday has torched more than 100 acres in Williamson County.

The fire is centered near the intersection of Old Cox Pike and Zebe Lane near Fairview.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire Rescue)

Crews with Williamson County Fire Rescue have been working with the Tennessee Division of Forestry to contain the fire using bulldozers.

No additional information was immediately released.

