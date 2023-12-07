Granville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Granville, Tennessee has always been known for being decorated for the seasons.

The Granville Scarecrow Festival during the fall is a popular go-to each year, but for the Christmas season, Granville is calling itself the “Christmas Hallmark Movie Town”.

“Our Hallmark Movie Town is something you can do during the day, or you can do it at night as well,” explained Randall Clemons, president of the Granville Museum.

They are calling it that because the town has always had a Hallmark Movie feel to it.

One of the things Granville is famous for is their Andy Griffith and I Love Lucy Museum. People come from all over the world to see these artifacts and memorabilia of two of America’s most iconic TV shows.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas in Granville without Christmas trees. Granville’s “Festival of Trees” has over 30 different beautifully decorated trees, and each one has a theme.

Guess what is popular this year?

This is their Barbie Tree, original dolls and all. One is even a University of Tennessee cheerleader!

Granville also has numerous historic features to see if you visit. See below:

The exhibits are open every Wednesday through Saturday, but this Saturday, Dec. 9, Granville will be celebrating their Hallmark Movie Country Christmas, which culminates in their annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. For more information, go to their website.