Grand Ole Opry to resume performances at full capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grand Ole Opry will open performances to full capacity next week for the first time in more than a year.

The lifting of capacity restrictions will start with the May 14 performance, which includes Opry members, The Oak Ridge Boys and Lorrie Morgan.

The following day, Lady A will mark their first Opry show as members, along with Lorrie Morgan and Ryan Hurd.

The Opry’s annual “Salute The Troops” show honoring members of the U.S. Military is scheduled for May 29 and will feature Lauren Alaina, as well as Opry members, Luke Combs and Chris Young, among others.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols at the Grand Ole Opry will include mandatory masks for all guests, as well as Opry House operations and production staff. There will also be “enhanced cleaning practices.”

Upcoming spring and summer Opry performances include Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Aaron Lewis, MercyMe, Keb’ Mo’, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, Rhonda Vincent and Mark Wills.