Governor mobilizes National Guard across the state; calls for investigation into Nashville riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee said the Tennessee National Guard will remain mobilized across the state and multiple state agencies will begin investigating “unlawful incidents that occurred overnight.”

“The right to peaceful protest is foundational to our country, but the violence and vandalism that occurred in Nashville last night was unlawful and tears at the fabric of our community,” said Gov. Lee. “We have reason to believe that many of those involved in unlawful acts are not Tennesseans and we will be working with law enforcement to investigate this further and bring those responsible to justice.”

Personnel with the National Guard are mobilized to assist state and local law enforcement, standing by to ensure order and safety are maintained in the supported areas for as long as is warranted.

In addition to support from the Guard, Governor Lee has authorized the continuation of a curfew in Nashville and will support similar measures in other Tennessee cities as requested.

Metro Nashville and Davidson County will remain under curfew Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. through Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The curfew will not apply to law enforcement and fire department personnel, first responders, and other officials assisting with maintaining public safety, including medical personnel in the performance of their duties, and any other persons lawfully on the streets and in public places with permission from law enforcement personnel.

Agencies working to investigate the riots in Nashville include the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

