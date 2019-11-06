Governor Matt Bevin’s campaign requesting an official recanvass

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, speaks at the dedication ceremony for the new Toyota production engineering and manufacturing center in Georgetown, Ky. Bevin says the state’s first two-year spending plan crafted by Republicans in state history won’t be pretty. Lawmakers have until April to decide how to […]

FRANKFORT, KY (WKRN) — Governor Matt Bevin’s campaign is formally requesting an official recanvass, citing reports of voting irregularities.

Bevin Campaign Manager Davis Paine issued the following statement:

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted.”

The hotly contested governor’s race in Kentucky was too close to call Tuesday night, with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear holding a narrow lead — and declaring victory — over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the tenacious Beshear — son of the state’s last Democratic governor, Steve Beshear — had a lead of 5,333 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of nearly 0.4 percentage points.

The bitter rivals gave competing speeches in which Beshear claimed victory while Bevin refused to concede.