Governor Lee, Brad Paisley invite travelers to see ‘Tennessee on Me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and country music superstar Brad Paisley are joining forces to launch “Tennessee on Me.”

The nationwide campaign is aimed at promoting Tennessee tourism. “On me” offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four major Tennessee airports – Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville – with the purchase of a 2-night stay at TennesseeOnMe.com.

Paisley announced the campaign on Twitter after releasing his new single “City of Music” which became the source of inspiration for the campaign.

“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” said Paisley. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee– and bigger than ever.”

The governor’s budget designated $2.5 million to go toward promoted tourism through $250 digital gift cars from Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines for travel to Tennessee. The promotion looks to give away 10,000 digital gift cards to visitors who book a two-night stay in a hotel to Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Over 60 hotels are participating in the campaign.

Those interested should follow the steps below.