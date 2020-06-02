Gov. Lee says office in ‘early’ conversations on potentially moving GOP convention to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee met with members of the media at Arnold’s Country Kitchen to announce the new Tennessee Small Business Relief Program.

Lee also addressed the possibility of Nashville becoming the new host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention. While Lee said he has not had direct conversation about plans to move the convention from Charlotte, he said his office is in early discussions with GOP leaders.

“We certainly would be interested in welcoming that to our city,” Lee said. “It would be a great opportunity for us to build upon the economic recovery that’s already occurring.”

Lee also said he thinks GOP leaders will be coming to Nashville on Thursday to tour the city.

⁦@GovBillLee⁩ says his office “has had early conversations” with national GOP leaders about moving Republican convention from Charlotte to Nashville this summer. He thinks the GOP convention folks will tour Nashville this coming Thursday. ⁦@WKRN⁩ pic.twitter.com/23iC0RZc1l — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) June 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.