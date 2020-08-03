Gov. Lee calls for special session to address COVID-19 liability, telehealth, Capitol Hill protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on August 10 for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services, and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

The special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

Lawmakers will also address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and discuss laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas.