Gov. Lee calls for special session to address COVID-19 liability, telehealth, Capitol Hill protests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on August 10 for a special session to address COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services, and laws governing the Capitol grounds.

The special session will address extending COVID-19 liability protections in order to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others.

Lawmakers will also address the expansion of telehealth services to Tennesseans and discuss laws governing Capitol grounds and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories