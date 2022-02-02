NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders at Tennessee State University began Black History Month with a sense of hope that continued growth and development are on the horizon.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee included $318 million dollars for TSU in his proposed budget this year. It came after a bipartisan legislative committee report detailed how the state underfunded the school to the tune of $500 million by not matching federal land grants given to TSU as required by law. If the Tennessee legislature approves the $318 million for TSU, it would be the largest investment in the school’s history.

“I’ve been in this space now for over 30 years, and I have never, ever seen this type of positive attention that has been focused on HBCUs in terms of recognizing the importance of these institutions,” said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President/CEO Dr. Harry Williams. “We’ve always known that they have created a critical role in changing lives and impacting African Americans. Without HBCUs, it wouldn’t be a black middle class, as we know it today.”

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund partnered with the Novartis US Foundation on a 10-year, $20 million collaboration to fund scholarships, mentorships and research grants at HBCUs. They’re hoping the funds will address disparities by creating access to high-quality education and professional development for future leaders in health science, technology and business-related fields.

“Recognizing that the type of student that typically attends an HBCU has financial challenges, and recognizing that they still have been able to persist, and now by putting the resources there, that’s going to help even more students to move forward in a very positive and strategic and deliberate way,” Dr. Williams said. “This attention has been very, very positive, not only from the federal government or from the state government but also from the business community.”

TSU President Glenda Glover and Sophomore Shaun Wimberly helped ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday. Their visit to Wall Street was to help launch the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program. Students will get opportunities to learn about the FedEx enterprise from executives, and build leadership and career skills while helping the company’s pipeline get more diverse workers.

If passed, the $318 million for TSU would include 250 million for infrastructure improvements like addressing maintenance and critical campus upgrades and $60 million for a new engineering building.