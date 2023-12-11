NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee and several state officials traveled across Middle Tennessee on Sunday to survey the destruction caused by tornadoes and severe storms that resulted in the deaths of six people.

The governor, First Lady Maria Lee, state officials and News 2’s Blake Eason traveled across the region via two BlackHawk helicopters to witness the hardest hits area which included Clarksville, Hendersonville and Madison.

Clarksville

Just before 1 p.m., the tour landed at Clarksville Regional Airport. While there, TEMA officials told the governor that three people were killed and at least 91 homes were destroyed.

During the tour, Mayor Joe Pitts asked First Lady Lee to “pray for our city.” She reportedly promised she would and began helping people clean up debris.

First Lady Lee was in awe of the damage at one home with a missing roof. During the tour, she said, “How strange to be on the second floor looking up at the sky,” according to News 2’s Blake Eason.

The governor spoke to several neighbors in the area. In fact, some told him that they were at Costco Christmas shopping when the storm hit.

So far, preliminary storm survey results from the National Weather Service indicate an EF-3 tornado passed through Montgomery County with 150 mph winds.

All Clarksville-Montgomery Schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 as cleanup efforts remain underway.

Hendersonville

The governor, alongside House Majority Leader William Lamberth and TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan, visited the Clearview Circle area just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Mayor Jamie Clary of Hendersonville and Mayor John Isabell of Sumner County was on site and told the governor that there were no reports of fatalities in the area.

Neighbors in the area described their experience and told officials that church volunteers showed up first thing Sunday morning to help with cleanup.

The American Red Cross said it has opened an emergency shelter at Cornerstone Church/Cross Point Church on Stop 30 Road in Hendersonville for people who have been displaced from their homes and/or need to report structural damage, receive food, or address medical needs.

News 2 spoke with one couple in the area who said they are now dependent on the Red Cross after their home was destroyed in the tornado.

On Sunday, Hendersonville Mayor Clary declared a State of Emergency in order to “ensure a swift and coordinated response to the unprecedented challenges posed by this natural disaster.”

Madison

The tour came to an end in the Nesbitt Lane area in Madison, where three people — including a 2-year-old — were killed in the devastating storm that tore through the area.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, strong winds toppled one mobile home onto another, claiming the lives of 37-year-old Joseph Dalton, along with his neighbors, 31-year-old Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son, Anthony Elmer Mendez.

Gov. Bill Lee greeted neighbors in the area and one resident told him when he heard the tornado, all he could do was “get in the bathtub and pray.”

The governor trekked to the trailer park on Nesbitt Lane while dodging downed wires and power poles. While there, Gov. Lee had a extended conversation with one family who lived in the trailer park and promised that he would help them.

In a press conference to local and national media, Gov. Lee said the state has started the formal process of getting aid from the federal government.

The governor told News 2’s Blake Eason that his takeaway from the tour was “the bitterness and sweetness of it all.” He said the damage was heartbreaking, but he was inspired by so many people offering a helping hand.