SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Growth is a pretty important piece of Brian Hercules job.

“The challenges for the town manager are to make sure that we (have) roads, and we (have) all those things that people expect to have,” he said.

High speed internet is one of those expectations.

Last summer, Google Fiber announced they were coming to Smyrna.

“That was pretty big for us,” said Hercules.

At that time, Nashville was the only city in Tennessee that Google Fiber serviced.

“It’s just a really great town,” said Ryun Jackson. ” (It’s a) close knit community and a really well run city and that’s one of the reasons we chose.”

Jackson is the manager of government and community affairs for Google Fiber, and said over the last year they’ve been building out their fiber network across multiple neighborhoods in town.

“We’re so excited to enter into Smyrna and give the residents of Smyrna that optionality from a residential perspective and also from a small business perspective as well,” he said.

Hercules believes giving the city another option for high speed internet will also help attract new businesses coming to the area.

“Internet has become a utility today,” he said .”In the past, internet and all those things were kind of seen as a secondary, but just as important as anything you do in a building today is internet access, and fiber capability is a much needed process.”

It’s another thing Hercules is looking at, as he works to make sure the city is keeping up with the growth.

“We have a lot of citizens that would like to see us stay a small little town, and we’re trying to keep that local town feel to our community, but if you’re not growing, you become stagnant,” he said.

Jackson said they are working to expand so they can be accessible across the entire town of Smyrna over the next several years. He said Google Fiber is looking to expand to other parts of Middle Tennessee; they are hoping to make an announcement about their next location in the next month.

Some subdivisions eligible for Google Fiber services include Buckingham Place, Buckingham Hills, Woodcrest, and Woodmont.

Google Fiber said this does not mean that all addresses in these subdivisions are eligible since they are still in the early stages of launching.

If you would like to see if your address is eligible for Google Fiber, click here. From there, you can select the broader city of “Nashville” before entering your address.