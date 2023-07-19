GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee veteran who served with the U.S. Army in World War II before rising the ranks to become a two-star general died Monday at the age of 98. Now, his family is reflecting on his life of service.

Gen. Doyle Tidwell Jr. was drafted to the Army just two weeks after graduating from Goodlettsville High School in 1943, according to his son, Bill. After Officer Candidate School, Tidwell was sent to the South Pacific to serve as a combat infantry officer in WWII, launching his lengthy military career.

“He was just created by his Creator to be in the Army,” Bill said.

Tidwell spent four years serving in WWII as a first lieutenant combat platoon leader in the Philippines, and his specialty was flame throwing. After the war, he become part of the occupation Army in Japan.

Tidwell enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1947, but he was reactivated during the Korean conflict. He spent decades working his way up the ranks to become a two-star general before retiring in 1983, despite being given the opportunity to receive a third star.

Bill told News 2 his father didn’t share many stories about his time serving in WWII. However, the memories he did share were about the positive camaraderie among his fellow soldiers and some interactions with the enemy in the Philippines.

“In a sense, he even treated his enemies with respect,” Bill said.

According to the National World War II Museum, as of 2022, there were 2,372 WWII living veterans in Tennessee, which is ranked as the state with the 25th most WWII veterans still alive.

While living WWII veterans are becoming rare, those with as high of a rank as Tidwell are even rarer.

Despite the devastation and sacrifice he experienced, especially during WWII, Tidwell remained thankful to serve, his son said.

“In his handwritten notes he said over and over again, ‘It was an honor; it was a privilege to suffer for my country,'” Bill said. “He knew he couldn’t do what he had to do without the people who served under him.”

The U.S. Army will arrange Tidwell’s burial, which is set to take place on July 28. Bill told News 2 the Army is sending an honor unit out of Fort Campbell for Tidwell, whose body will be carried on a horse-drawn caisson.

“The extent to which the Army wants to help and are willing to return to Dad some of his service has been impressive to me, and I give them the credit for that, and I give Dad credit for having the heart to make those investments,” Bill said.

Tidwell is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was also a founding member of Goodpasture Christian School, serving on the board for more than 40 years, and an active member of the Rivergate Church of Christ.