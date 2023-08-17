FAIRWAY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Middle Tennessee woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Kansas police officer after a pursuit turned into a shooting earlier this month.

An amended complaint filed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday shows 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald.

Cothran was previously charged with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, and felony theft. The new charge claims Oswald died as a result of Cothran committing the three felony offenses for which she was already charged.

On Aug. 6, the Lenexa Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car near Interstate 35 and 95th Street around 7:30 a.m.

Officers chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission, Kansas.

Two suspects then crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip. Officers from multiple agencies went into the QuikTrip to arrest the suspects. One suspect — later identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee — was shot and killed at the scene.

Oswald was also shot during the altercation and later died as a result of his injuries.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 20.