GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police want to know — have you seen A’Nalya Kennedy?

“Despite numerous steps taken to locate A’Nayla Kennedy, we’ve been unsuccessful at this time,” said Detective Jeff Hunter. “That’s why in cases like this, the public’s assistance is very important.”

Kennnedy was last seen Oct. 18, 2021.

“When she went missing, she was seen leaving her residence in a yellow t-shirt, black pants, and red Crocs,” said Det. Hunter.

Det. Hunter can’t go into detail about the investigation but is hopeful Kennedy is still in the area.

“She’s 5’6″, she’s got black hair and brown eyes. She was 16 at the time that she left her home. But now, since then, she’s had a birthday. She’s 17,” explained Det. Hunter.

Time is of the essence when someone goes missing, especially a child.

“I feel that anytime a juvenile is missing that they’re in a dangerous situation,” Det. Hunter said. “So, the main thing is just being able to locate her and get her back to her family.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Det. Jeff Hunter at (615) 851-2210 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.