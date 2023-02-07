GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman in her 70s is now haunted by a horrible crime, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving it.

“This woman was asleep in her own house and now has to suffer with not being comfortable in the house she’s been in for decades,” Detective Tommy Eisenbraun said. “If it was your grandmother or your relative, you now think about that.”

On Jan. 20, police say, a man who appeared to be in his 20s, around five-foot-nine, with facial hair, kicked in the woman’s back door on Cerro Vista Drive.

She was sleeping, and when the suspect realized someone was home, instead of leaving, police say he held her at gunpoint in her bedroom.

“Demanded money, jewelry, that type of thing. And after that told her to get on the ground and wait until he left and kind of gave her the threat ‘or else,’” Eisenbraun said.

With how brazen the threat was, police believe the suspect has struck before and may even be tied to crimes in and around Nashville.

More than two weeks later, investigators are still looking for any information, and they urge anyone with tips to come forward.

“She’s expressed how she was scared and how she no longer feels comfortable in her own house, she can’t go back there by herself, and she’s been so helpful with us, it’s important to me to help her,” Eisenbraun said.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Tommy Eisenbraun at (615) 851-3752 or email at teisenbraun@goodlettsville.gov.