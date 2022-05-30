GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville’s Pleasant Green Pool usually opens on Memorial Day weekend, but for the second year in a row, it will remain closed for the season. The reason? No lifeguards on duty.

Sarah Jennings is the Director of Parks and Recreation in Goodlettsville and she said the lifeguard shortage is an issue across the country.

“This is something that we’re seeing nationwide, our National Recreation and Parks association that we are affiliated with, sent out a survey probably a week ago, and it’s a nationwide thing for pools that are struggling to find lifeguards. The study found that only 12% of agencies across the country are fully staffed for the summer.”

Their usual recruiting methods haven’t drummed up much interest.

“We have reached out to numerous sports leagues. The local schools and local colleges trying to find lifeguards, and we’ve really had a hard time this year and last year.”

It’s an issue Jennings isn’t sure how to fix, “We wish there was a way that we could, you know, interact some of these employees we’ve got, we hosted a job fair at our community center during spring break, trying to attract some people to our pool. We also offered to pay for certifications for lifeguards if they did not already have their certifications. And it’s been really hard trying to find staff this year.”

While Pleasant Green Pool remains closed, the Goodlettsville Splash Pad is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Job openings for Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation can be found here.