GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville Police have opened an investigation after an armed robbery Thursday night at a convenience store.

Officials released photos showing the suspect at Cantrell’s Market located at 600 Rivergate Parkway around 8:25 p.m.

Authorities said the male suspect was armed with a knife during the incident. He was wearing a black jacket, black stocking cap, black mask, and blue surgical gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219 or email shodges@goodlettsville.gov.