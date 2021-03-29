Good Samaritan rescues motorist from floodwaters in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As floodwaters began to rise across Middle Tennessee, one good Samaritan waded into high water to rescue a Donelson motorist.

Video captured by Roger Fregoso shows a man rescue a woman early Sunday morning along McCrory Creek Road and Niagara Drive.

The good Samaritan tried to stop the woman before she drove too far into the water, but it was too late.

She was able to climb out through the backseat of her SUV and both of them were able to wade through the floodwaters to higher ground.

The Nashville Fire Department reported at least 130 people were rescued from flooded areas after more than seven inches of rain fell in the city.

Special Operation Swift Water Rescue Teams rescued people from automobiles, apartments and houses, including at least 15 people rescued from a building on Linbar Drive that had been compromised due to a mudslide.