Golf tournament to benefit Mt. Juliet girl with cancer

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) — A charity based in Wilson County is raising money to benefit a young girl with brain cancer.

Steven Whitehouse and friends are hosting the 13th Annual Steven Whitehouse and Friends Charity Golf Classic on Friday, July 26.

The group has raised thousands of dollars for those in need. This year they are raising money for Presley Deloach, a 5-year-old girl battling brain cancer.

The event starts at 1 P.M. Friday and will be held at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet.

Anyone is welcome to attend or to donate. Click here for more on how you can help.