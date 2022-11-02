GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – New details have been released after a man reportedly crashed a golf cart with children aboard and pointed a pistol at an officer in Gallatin on Halloween night.

An arrest warrant from the Gallatin Police Department said an officer responded to the 1000 block of Plantation Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for a “suspicious incident”. The caller said a man, identified as Nathaniel Rubright, was driving a golf cart and wrecked it with his wife, three kids and two other people riding on it. He was then in the driveway yelling threats and curses, scaring his wife and kids.

Officers arrived on scene and were told Rubright was very intoxicated and left in a newer model white Ford F450 that was pulling a trailer. Police were told the two other people on the golf cart were Rubright’s friend’s wife and her 8-year-old son. Rubright reportedly called his friend after flipping the golf cart and his friend then grew angry at him. Police said that was when Rubright became angry and started to curse and yell before leaving, according to the warrant.

Rubright then reportedly got his three kids and wife inside his truck and drove to his home address. Witnesses on scene said Rubright had been drinking and taking Percocets prior to flipping the golf cart and him driving home in his truck.

The warrant said the caller took a video of Rubright yelling in the driveway and getting into the driver seat of his truck with his wife and kids. Witnesses on scene also told police Rubright had consumed about three quarters of a tall bottle of bourbon.

Officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Windsor Drive to do a welfare check on Rubright, his wife and three kids. Rubright answered the door and pointed a pistol with a red laser straight at an officer, who told Rubright multiple times to drop the weapon. He eventually complied, refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. As he was arrested, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his person.

When officers interviewed Rubright, he told them he did not drive home, but his wife told officers he did.

Rubright has been charged with three counts of DUI with child enhancement, 10 total counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

He has a court date set for Feb. 21, 2023 at 9 a.m.