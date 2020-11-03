Gofundme set up for I-65 fiery crash victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gofundme account has been set up for two victims following a deadly car Friday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 a tractor-trailer and passenger car crashed into each other, resulting in both vehicles catching fire. Two people died on the scene and one is in critical condition.

The family is now working to raise funds to cover funeral costs for Tammy Warden, who died in the crash. Her husband, Halbert, is in critical condition at Skyline Medical Center in the intensive care unit.

For a video from the family, click here. You can find the Gofundme page here. Donations can also be made at any Pinnacle Bank under the account name “Halbrooke D Warden.”