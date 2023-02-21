ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, a Metro Council member tweeted that plans for the Global Mall at the Crossings remain “stalled or dead.”

In March 2022, the city bought the land for more than $40 million with negotiations in place to lease part of the space to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It’s dead, it’s very dead. It’s boring. Nothing like it used to be,” said Rachel Easley, Antioch Resident.

It’s been nearly a year since the City of Nashville purchased the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as the Hickory Hollow Mall.

“It’s really sad because when the mall was here there was a lot to do, but now it’s depressing,” Easley said.

“There hasn’t been a buyer for it for years and years and years, and now the citizens of Davidson County have paid $46 million for what is essentially a dead mall and an eye sore in Antioch,” said Bob Mendes, Metro Nashville Councilmember At Large.

Mendes told news 2 he was against purchasing the land, to begin with.

“Some of us in the council objected to the sale because there really wasn’t any deal with Vanderbilt Medical before the purchase, and usually, you want to have a tenant before you buy a mall,” Mendes said.

In March 2022, Mayor Cooper announced partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to turn the empty space into a development similar to One Hundred Oaks. In November, community members came out to see those designs.

“That mall was $46 million, the football stadium deal was 20 times that big. And before people fall in love with the deal-making from the mayor’s office for the football stadium they need to think hard about the dead mall with no tenant,” Mendes said.

Mendes said now he hopes the over $40 million doesn’t go to waste.

“I was looking forward to all the stuff that was going to come out here but now we are just waiting to see what happens next,” Easley said.

News 2 did reach out to Mayor Cooper’s office on where negotiations stand with Vanderbilt, however, we have not heard back.