Exterior glass panels fell from the 24th floor of Bridgestone Tower on Monday afternoon as a result of damaged sustained during Friday’s severe weather, a representative confirmed.

According to Bridgestone America’s representative, no additional property was damaged in the incident and no one was injured.

Repairs are currently underway, and the impacted area is being assessed for any other potential damage. As a result, some nearby streets and sidewalks will be closed while repairs are made.