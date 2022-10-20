WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said: “Due to an ongoing investigation at this time, we are not releasing any specifics of the case. We do believe this was a horrible and tragic accident and nothing suspicious was involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and community that is directly affected.”

Angela Navarro’s mother told News 2 she passed away on Friday after a horrible accident at the home.

Thursday was supposed to be her 7th birthday. Angela was in first grade at Gladeville Elementary School.

Angela’s mother, Jennifer Haley, said her class honored and celebrated her in school.

She said her family will be celebrating her Thursday night before she is laid to rest Friday.

“We are going to have a birthday and pretend like she was here and let some balloons off. We never know day by day what is going to happen. Accidents really happen, and we just have to have to keep her spirit going,” Hayley said.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe page can be found here.