BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Brentwood on Monday.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. on Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive, according to Brentwood Police.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said, the girl, who attends Brentwood Middle School, suffered from a fractured skull, a brain bleed and a broken collarbone.

The girl is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Williamson County sheriff.

Details surrounding the crash have yet to be released. No other information was immediately provided.