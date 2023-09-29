NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The price of Girl Scout cookies is not rising in Middle Tennessee, according to the local branch of the organization.

Recent reports indicated cookie prices would be rising, some as high as $6 per box in some areas, but Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee says the price increase will not affect local cookie prices.

“We hope that the recent news article does not confused our marketplace, as this does not impact our 39 counties,” said Emily Thomas, Communications Manager with Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee (GSMTN).

Locally, Girl Scout cookie prices will remain at $4 for traditional flavors including Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Do-si-dos and Adventurefuls, and $5.50 for specialty flavors like Girl Scout S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-Tastic cookies.

Girl Scout cookie season is fast approaching, according to GSMTN, with initial orders openings up Dec. 18. Booth sales will follow from Feb. 4 to March 4.

“By supporting local Girl Scouts, you are helping to create the next generation of female entrepreneurs,” the organization said in a statement.