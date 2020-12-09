Baby Giraffe Cam: Live look-in on pregnant Nashville Zoo Giraffe Nasha!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE GIRAFFE CAM

Check in on the live cameras set up at the Nashville Zoo to watch Nasha gave birth to her baby calf!

Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe giving birth to her first calf. The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019.

The veterinary team conducts ultrasounds on Nashville monthly to track the calf’s heart rate and growth. The newborn calf will likely be standing within an hour after birth.

Nasha shares the giraffe barn with Congo, a 16-year-old male, and Tazama, a 3-year-old female