Giles County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting threat at Richland High School

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Giles County Sheriff’s Department says it has received several calls in regards to someone threatening to shoot up Richland High School.

The sheriff’s department says the threats were made by someone on social media.

Anyone with information on the threat and/or anyone who can provide authorities with the original post/threat is asked to call 911.

The sheriff’s department says its staff and deputies are working diligently to keep everyone safe. Because of the threat, Richland High School will have extra deputies on campus Friday, August 20.