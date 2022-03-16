PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County man is behind bars after a pawnshop operator discovered inappropriate pictures of children on the man’s laptop.

Investigators told News 2, they searched the seized laptop and found naked pictures of a little girl. Deputies also say they believe there are more victims.

It all unfolded on March 8. That’s the day that Jarred Dabbs brought his laptop to Big Boss Gun and Pawn in Pulaski.

While checking the computer to make sure it worked, one of the pawnshop employees accidentally opened a file that contained pictures of a naked child.

The pawnshop bought the computer for $40 from the 38-year-old.

Pawnshop owners then contacted the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Yes, they did the right thing,” Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “They called us, let us know about it, and our guys went to work on it immediately, So I would like to thank them for doing that.”

Sheriff’s investigators put together a team that included the FBI, TBI and Homeland Security.

Officers arrested Dabbs at his workplace the following day.

Investigators told News 2, the child found in the computer is known to Dabbs.

This is only the beginning of the investigation, but deputies believe there are other victims.

“There is probably more victims out there,” Sheriff Helton said. “He is being held on this one child, but our guys are still investigating and there could be a lot more charges coming.”

Authorities say Dabbs confessed to the crime, though he showed no remorse during the interview process.

“It is upsetting that it is going on,” Sheriff Helton said. “We have more and more cases of it all the time.”

Dabbs is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He’s in the Giles County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff’s investigators say there are other victims. If anyone believes they have information in this case, you are urged to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.