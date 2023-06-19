GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is alive thanks in no small part to a group of Giles County first responders who rushed to help when his tractor rolled over on top of him.

From his hospital bed Monday, 67-year-old Randy Sanders told News 2 what happened and how much he wanted to thank the heroic first responders and doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It all happened the afternoon of Saturday, May 27. That’s when Sanders said he was out bush hogging a steep piece of property on his Giles County farm.

“It’s a steep incline I have been down 100 times,” he said from his hospital bed.

Suddenly, Sanders said his tractor began to roll. He said he put his left leg out to stabilize himself, but the heavy machine rolled on top of him and crushed his leg, snapping it in two.

“Part of the tractor fell over and crushed my leg,” he said.

The father of three was badly injured and he called 911 for help.

“A wonderful lady from Giles County talked me through,” he says.

That woman was EMT trained dispatcher Brandi Chapman, who was recently awarded Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) of the year, as well as other awards recognized by Ascension Saint Thomas.

“No doubt about it. She saved my life,” Sanders said.

Chapman kept Sanders calm and quickly told him to turn his shirt into a makeshift tourniquet.

“She said, ‘I was not going to let you get away from me,'” Sanders says.

Sanders was at the bottom of a hill on Whitt Road, a remote stretch of Giles County.

Some say he might not have been found if not for the quick thinking of Chapman, who told arriving units to sound their sirens so the victim could tell her if he heard the sound getting louder or softer.

“She pretty much walked me in and told me where he was at. Honestly if not for her, we wouldn’t have found him,” Giles County Deputy Erik Smith told News 2.

Smith was first on scene and immediately realized the situation was serious.

“I noticed he had lost a large amount of blood. He was spitting up blood, led me to believe he had internal injuries,” Smith says.

Smith said he is a former soldier with tactical casualty training. He assessed the situation and opted for a second tourniquet.

“It was very significant. When I first assessed his ankle, I could not find his foot. I had to lift his leg up and his foot was up under where his calf muscle would have been. He was coughing up blood; he was in a bad way and needed immediate help.”

By this time, Sanders’ son arrived with a side-by-side. Rescuers put Sanders on the ATV and got him to a waiting ambulance that raced him to a landing zone where LifeFlight was standing by.

Smith believes if not for the quick thinking of everyone involved, Sanders might have died at the bottom of that hill.

Sanders told News 2 doctors told him they could amputate his leg or he could face many surgeries and months of rehabilitation.

So far, Sanders has had six surgeries with more to come, but said he’s in good hands at VUMC.

He also wanted to recognize the Giles County first responders who helped save his life.

“I told them both, ‘You are my new heroes.’ If they had not been on top of their game and the professionals they are, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

Sanders smiled and said he expects to be out playing golf next year on his newly constructed left leg.