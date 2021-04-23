Giles County family’s plea to help find killer now on billboards across the state

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County family’s plea to help find who murdered their loved one is now on billboards across the state.

On Monday, 63-year-old Jim grimes was shot on the property of his Lynnville home. The sheriff said he was shot when he went to feed his animals in the barn.

“We will leave no stone unturned, we will bring them to justice,” Sheriff Kyle Helton told News 2.

Since Monday night it’s been a non-stop effort from the Sheriff’s Department with investigators still at the home on Buford Station Road where Grimes was shot and killed.

“We’ve had some leads on it that investigators are following up on, things as we speak. A lot of things are going on that we really can’t talk about right now,” the Sheriff explained.

Friday as family and friends gathered from across the country in Jim’s honor, they offered up a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the killer.

“We are begging you to pray for this sweet family that has done so much for the community. We are also asking for your help and leads,” Will Tenpenny said on behalf of the family.

Along with the reward, five different independent billboard companies have donated space to help spread the word. Billboards will be running from Nashville to Huntsville, Alabama.

The sheriff hoping the family’s plea will help in finding closure.

“It’s devastating and it’s our ultimate goal to bring this person to justice and bring him in.”

The family said Grimes lived and left a legacy of character and faith.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday in Spring Hill.