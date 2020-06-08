Giles County burglary suspect behind bars following fall from 60-foot cliff

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —On January 18 2020, a father of five was stabbed by a knife wielding prowler.

The Giles County homeowner pursued the alleged burglar, who ran off a 60-foot bluff and was severely hurt.

Deputies said the suspect, 28-year-old Martin White, had multiple compound fractures from his fall next to the bluff on Highway 64.

Anthony Mitchell is a 32-year-old mechanic who works in Brentwood. He told News 2 his routine is to wake up at 4 a.m., take a shower and start his car for work. He said when he did that, he noticed someone moving around.

Mitchell said, “It happened so quick, it was just like popping.”

Mitchell said the man, later identified as Martin White, popped up in his car port. Mitchell said he yelled, “What the hell are you doing?”

White took off running, and Mitchell said he chased him, concerned that the man might return and harm his wife or his 5 children, ages 6 months to 9 years.

Mitchell said, “Honestly, I was more scared and nervous for myself then, I know he fell off the bluff, but I was more worried about my injuries than him.”

Mitchell said he was catching up to White when he turned around with a four-inch knife, and slabbed Mitchell near his groin.

Mitchell told News 2, he was yelling at White as he was running toward a cliff and there was no way out. He said that White kept running.

“I kept yelling ‘there is a bluff, there there’s a bluff there’ it is either me or the bluff he chose the bluff kept running, he looked back to see where I was at and he disappeared.”

Mitchell didn’t see White fall, but deputies said the offender landed on the rocks below.

Lt. Shane Hunter with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department said White broke multiple bones, and had compound fractures after falling.

Mitchell said he thought White had died. He said he was scared and concerned about his injuries which he was beginning to realize were more serious than originally thought.

Mitchell said, “My true feelings? I feel sorry for the guy. When it comes to a point, you had to do something to rob to get what you needed, there’s another way to do that besides taking from someone who works hard every day to get what they get.”

Mitchell said he actually saw White in a local convenience store a few weeks ago. He said he didn’t say anything to White, who did not recognize him. He said White was limping still.

Mitchell said he felt angry, like he had not received justice from being stabbed or violated.

After spending an unknown amount of time in the hospital, White was indicted and then arrested on charges of aggravated assault and burglary of an automobile.

As for Mitchell, he said he’s completely recovered from his wounds.

Mitchell said he bought a fire arm and his entire family is learning about gun safety.