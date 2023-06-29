STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fisherman may have set a new record for the largest catfish caught in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart a blue catfish around noon Wednesday on the Cumberland River in Stewart County.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

The fish weighed in at 122.3 pounds, measured 57.5 inches long with a 42.25-inch girth, according to the TWRA. Burkhart reportedly caught the beat with a 40-pound test line.

The 122.3 pound Blue Cat could be a new Tennessee record pending verification and certification.

Burkhart is no stranger to reeling in a big one. Last year, he caught the state record of an 118-pound blue catfish.

Burkhart successfully released this pending record back into the Cumberland River.