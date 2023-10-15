NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special gala hosted in Columbia on Friday night helped individuals reclaim their confidence while recovering from illnesses and challenging situations.

At the “Ghostly Glitter and Glam Gala,” those with terminal illness were given high-grade wigs, glam classes, care packages and more.

Selena Polgrady, also known as Glam by Selena, seeks to empower and uplift individuals through her “Giving Their Glam Back” nonprofit as they face difficult circumstances.

Polgrady is a makeup artist and paramedical tattoo artist who offers her services to women, men and children who face hardships which may include cancer, alopecia, domestic abuse, and more.

According to Polgrady, the goal of the event was to “give the glam back” to people in spite of the challenges that they are going through.

One attendee at the event said the glam she receives from the nonprofit helps boost her confidence to leave the house.

“It’s life changing,” said Meredith Rollins. “It’s like I woke up in the morning, came home from chemo and I don’t even recognize myself anymore. It just makes it one step easier to go out the door and feel like I’m not sick every time somebody looks at me.”

Attendees at the event were treated to entertainment, giveaways, a silent auction, live painting, music, magic tricks, and much more.

Proceeds went toward the nonprofit’s yearly $25,000+ goal, which is funded through special events, yearly fundraising and donations. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.