Ghost tours return to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage with COVID-19 safety protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting September 16, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will open in the evening Wednesday through Sunday for ghost tours. The site’s social distancing measures, including a cap of 13 guests per tour, will remain in place. Guests will be required to wear masks on all tours.

“The ghost tours are a way for visitors to safely explore the haunted side of history after dark this fall,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “Visitors will journey through the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light with their guides sharing stories of strange encounters along the way.”

As part of their partnership with Natchez Hills Winery, a complimentary tasting will be included with each ghost tour ticket sold.

Ghost tours will run at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and are not suitable for young children. Tickets are $35 for non-members and $30 for Hermitage members. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online here, but if tours are not sold out, the ticket office will be open for on-site purchases. Social distancing protocols will be in place as guests purchase tickets and encouraged throughout the property.

If you’re interested in visiting the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark for a tour of the non-ghost variety, the home is open to the public Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m. Learn more about ticket options here.

More information about The Hermitage can be found at thehermitage.com or follow Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

