ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after a verbal altercation led to a shooting outside a nightclub in Antioch.

On Saturday, August 20, officers were dispatched to Club Miami located in the 2000 block of Antioch Pike to respond to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, an affidavit states officers heard an eruption of gunfire coming from the business’s parking lot. At the scene, officials located two victims who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Court documents state that both victims told officers that there was a verbal altercation between them and another group. The victims reportedly told officers the suspects threatened to get guns and shoot them.

One of the victims told officers that’s when one of the suspects held a gun against his head before yelling “get the dracos!” An affidavit says that’s when the victim went to his vehicle to get his own gun for protection.

When the victims approached their vehicles, an affidavit states that’s when the suspects began shooting toward the victims. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, arms and legs.

Courts documents state that Metro police identified Veder Gazi and Agar Gazi as the suspects in the shooting.

Veder Gazi, 21, was charged with attempted criminal homicide and is being held in the Metro Jail.