RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Preparations for Sunday’s brutal temperatures and snow have already started in Rutherford County.

County officials told News 2 they will be on-call at all hours for the next few days.

Grocery stores and gas stations in Rutherford County saw many people stocking up ahead of the winter weather.

“I am a little curious about the snow day coming, but I am trying to put as much stuff into my car as possible so I don’t have to come back out in it,” Murfreesboro resident Amy Porter said.

News 2’s meteorologists expect snow and temperatures that feel below zero.

“I hope it snows,” Rutherford County resident Todd Bear said. “[I am] buying a few groceries just in case, but nothing overly crazy.”

Porter plans to stay home until it all melts and advises others to do the same.

“Get all your stuff today, and don’t leave your house until Wednesday,” she said.

Emergency Management has had ongoing conversations with several city agencies, including fire, police, utilities, and school districts.

The county highway, roads, and street departments are on standby to add salt to the roads.

Public Safety Director Chris Clark with Emergency Management said homeowners need to take this time to be sure they are ready.

“We want to make sure they have some type of heating source,” Clark said.

If you have to go out in the storm, be prepared for the worst.

“Proceed with caution and maybe also put a blanket or some warmer clothes in there into their vehicles in the event that they do get stuck and then just watch after each other,” Clarks said.

