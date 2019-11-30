Germantown event promotes Small Business Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The busy holiday shopping weekend continues with Small Business Saturday.

It encourages people to shop and support small businesses.

One way to do that is at the Perfect Little Holiday Market in Germantown.

It’s going to have 40 different vendors and food trucks, and some fun activities.

The event is being hosted by a small business owner who personally knows the challenges and rewards of such a venture.

“I think this will really be a great day to help all these small business people who work so hard all year long grinding it. They’re not a big box company where they have millions of dollars for marketing where they can so oh let’s throw that away no big deal. We work day and night – sometimes we work 14 hour days because we are doing all the jobs. So this is a great way to show those people that they are seen too as a small business,” said Abbey Moore who owns The Perfect Little Life.

There’s also pictures and story-time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday music, and s’mores.

The event is rain or shine.

It’s going to be inside the garage at the Flats at Taylor place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The best part – it is free!

Click here for the Facebook event page for more information.