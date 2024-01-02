MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive out of Georgia was arrested in Mt. Juliet Monday night after officers pulled him over for speeding.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said officers pulled the 33-year-old man over on S. Mt. Juliet Road. A check of his record revealed he was wanted out of Fulton County, Georgia, for 28 different crimes related to trafficking heroin and cocaine, tampering with evidence, participating in criminal gang activity, and many other drug-related charges.

“We are grateful for the proactive work of our officers that ensure wanted fugitives are not successful in our community,” the police department wrote on social media.